When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late Bollywood actor, is known for portraying onscreen MS Dhoni with perfection. He has done many worth remembering roles but the lead role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic based on former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, stands out. Sushant did not fit in the role naturally, but the talented late actor worked and made sure he resembled Dhoni. The former Indian captain has an unorthodox batting technique and to copy that to perfection tells a lot about the calibre Sushant had. The late actor worked so hard on his batting skills that it even left legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar impressed. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic.

Former cricketer Kiran More, who coached Sushant for Dhoni's role, has revealed that Tendulkar once felt the late Bollywood actor can play professional cricket after he saw him practice batting for the movie.

"I remember the moment when Sachin Tendulkar was left stunned when he saw Sushant Singh batting. Sushant was working on a biopic of MS Dhoni and I was asked by the director Neeraj Pandey and the producer Arun Pandey to coach him on wicketkeeping and batting. A few weeks into the training, I remember Sushant practising the famous Helicopter shot of Dhoni. That's when Tendulkar came to the training ground at BKC Bandra, a Mumbai suburb," More was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star

"Tendulkar was watching from the gallery and when I met him later, after practice, he asked me, "who is this boy? He is batting so well. Itni achi batting kar rah hai!" I told him that it's the actor Sushant, who is preparing for a biopic on Dhoni. Tendulkar was so shocked and said, "he can play proper professional cricket if he wants to. He seems that good," More added.

