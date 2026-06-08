Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India are gearing up for an exciting white-ball showdown as Australia tours Bangladesh for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, followed by an equally enthralling three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The action kicks off on June 9, 2026, with the first ODI, promising a fierce contest between the two nations. The tour begins with the ODI series, with all matches scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Following the ODIs, the teams will move to Chattogram for the T20I clashes, held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. BAN vs AUS 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head Miss Out; Josh Inglis to Lead in ODIs.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 in India?

For Indian viewers, the entire series will be available for live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Notably, there will be no live television broadcast for the Bangladesh vs Australia series in India, making FanCode the sole destination for catching all the cricketing action.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 Series Schedule

ODI Series:

1st ODI: June 9, 2026, 10:30 AM IST, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

2nd ODI: June 11, 2026, 10:30 AM IST, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

3rd ODI: June 14, 2026, 10:30 AM IST, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

T20I Series:

1st T20I: June 17, 2026, 1:30 PM IST, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

2nd T20I: June 19, 2026, 1:30 PM IST, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

3rd T20I: June 21, 2026, 1:30 PM IST, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Squads and Key Players

Australia's ODI squad will be led by Josh Inglis, who also captained the side in their recent ODI series loss to Pakistan. Notable absentees from the touring party include star pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Glenn Maxwell is also missing from the T20 setup. Mitchell Marsh, recovering from an ankle injury, is expected to join the squad to captain the T20I series, while Travis Head is on personal leave for the entire white-ball tour. The tour offers a platform for Australia's next generation, with players like Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy, and Liam Scott included in the ODI squad. Australia Squads for Bangladesh Tour Announced, U19WC 2026 Skipper Among Players Called Up.

For Bangladesh, all eyes will be on captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who will lead a largely settled core of players following their recent ODI successes. The likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Litton Das are expected to be instrumental as Bangladesh aims to assert dominance on home soil. Bangladesh's T20I squad for the series is yet to be announced.

Recent Form and Series Context

Australia arrives in Bangladesh looking to rebound after a recent 2-1 ODI series loss to Pakistan. This tour marks Australia's return to Bangladesh for a bilateral white-ball series after a 15-year hiatus in ODIs, having last played an ODI series here in 2011. Their last T20I engagement in Bangladesh in 2021 saw them suffer a 4-1 series defeat over five matches. Bangladesh, playing at home, will be keen to capitalize on their familiar conditions and continue their strong performances against a formidable Australian side.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).