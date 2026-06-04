Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India

The England men’s cricket team launches its home summer on Thursday, 4 June 2026, welcoming New Zealand for a high-stakes ENG vs NZ three-match Test series competing for the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy. Crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 points are on the line, with New Zealand currently sitting second in the standings and England eager to bounce back following a tough Ashes defeat in Australia. ENG vs NZ 2026: New Zealand Recall Mitchell Santner in Test Squad After Recovery From IPL Injury.

Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 2026 in India?

Indian cricket enthusiasts can watch the entire three-Test series live via the SonyLIV application and website. Sony Pictures Networks India holds the exclusive digital streaming rights for England’s home bilateral fixtures.

For traditional linear viewing, the bilateral Test series will be broadcast live across India via the Sony Sports Network. Matches are scheduled to air on standard and high-definition channels, specifically Sony Sports Ten 1, featuring comprehensive English commentary. Due to the seasonal time variance, the daily standard broadcast window for Indian viewers will officially commence at 3:30 PM IST, following the traditional 11:00 AM local start time in the United Kingdom. Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

ENG vs NZ 2026 Schedule

Match / Event Date (2026) Venue Start Time (IST) 1st Test Match 4 June – 8 June Lord’s Cricket Ground, London 3:30 PM 2nd Test Match 17 June – 21 June The Kia Oval, London 3:30 PM 3rd Test Match 25 June – 29 June Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:30 PM

Ben Stokes leads a reshuffled England side that features fresh talent like Emilio Gay and Jacob Bethell. Meanwhile, Tom Latham captains a confident Black Caps touring party bolstered by the return of towering pace assets Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke from injury. Veteran all-rounder Mitchell Santner added into the squad at the last moment will add much needed experience and depth to the BlackCaps line-up.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).