Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India

Sri Lanka’s men's cricket team is scheduled to tour the West Indies from 3 June to 7 July 2026 for a comprehensive, all-format bilateral series. The WI vs SL 2026 will feature three ODIs, three T20Is, and two Test matches, functioning as vital preparation for the 2027 Cricket World Cup and a crucial battleground for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points. The tour opens with the limited-overs leg at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, before moving to Antigua for the red-ball Test series. WI vs SL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Recalled as West Indies Announce 15-Man ODI Squad.

Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2026 in India?

Indian fans can watch the entire series live online via FanCode. The digital sports platform secured the exclusive streaming rights for West Indies home matches in India. Viewers can access the live feeds by purchasing individual match passes, a tour-specific pass, or utilizing an active monthly or annual unlimited subscription on the FanCode app and its official website.

WI vs SL 2026 Series Fact

Event Detail Information Series Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2026 Tour Dates 3 June 2026 to 7 July 2026 Formats Covered 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, 2 Test Matches Opening Match 1st ODI, Sabina Park (Kingston) on 3 June 2026 Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App and Website) TV Telecast (India) -

The tour opens at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, for the first leg of the three-match ODI series before moving to Antigua for the shorter format. The home board, Cricket West Indies (CWI), recently confirmed a strong 15-member squad under the leadership of Shai Hope. The squad features the high-profile return of explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer alongside premium fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Sri Lanka will view this series as an essential testing ground under their updated leadership structure, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis been appointed captain for both the ODI and T20I formats, while Dhananjaya de Silva retains his role as the Test captain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).