Arzan Nagwaswalla has bagged a lot of attention lately after being named in India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and following Test series against England. The 23-year-old was one of the surprise picks in the standby group of players. Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and pacers, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, are the other three standbys in th squad. While Easwaran, Krishna and Avesh are household names thanks to their brilliant performances in domestic cricket, Arzan isn't known to many. For the unversed, he's a left-arm pacer from Gujarat who has been impressive lately. India’s Predicted Playing XI for ICC World Test Championship Final: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Summit Clash Against New Zealand.

It has been a while since a left-arm pacer represented India in red-ball cricket, and selectors will hope Nagwaswalla to make a mark. Nagwaswalla enjoyed a sensational campaign in Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and has gone a step closer to making his India debut. Although the fast bowler isn't known for setting the speed gun on fire, his ability to move the ball both ways and accuracy makes him effective. Moreover, facing him in nets might help Virat Kohli and Co to tackle Trent Boult in the summit clash. Meanwhile, as Arzan gears up to travel UK, let's look at some quick facts about him.

Arzan Nagwaswalla Quick Facts:

# Arzan Nagwaswalla was born in October 17, 1997, in Surat, Gujarat.

# Nagwaswalla made his First-Class debut against Baroda in Vadodara during the 2017-18 season.

# The left-arm pacer registered a five-wicket haul against Mumbai only in his third First-Class game.

# He ended his debut Ranji Trophy season with a total of 21 wickets in 8 matches, with best figures of 5/90.

# In the following season, Nagwaswalla was Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker with 41 wickets in eight games.

# Nagwaswalla's best first-class figures came in January 2020, as the left-arm pacer attained a 10-wicket haul against Punjab.

# The fast bowler also has 39 and 21 wickets in 20 List-A and 15 T20 matches.

# He’s the only left-arm pacer in India’s squad for the WTC final against New Zealand.

The WTC final gets underway on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Although India have done exceptionally well in Test Cricket lately, Kane Williamson's men hold a slight advantage in this clash, with conditions in New Zealand and England being quite similar. Moreover, they registered a 2-0 triumph in their previous Test series last year. Hence, Virat Kohli's men need to put their best foot forward.

