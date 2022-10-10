India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 with a very exuberant young team including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Indian batters over the years have performed terrifically in the T20 World Cup. With the mega event just around the corner, the batters would once again need to step up their game. Let's have a look at the top run scorers for India in T20 World Cup history. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Winners’ List: From Virat Kohli to David Warner, Top 5 Past Winners and Their Performances.

1. Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain is the only Indian to play all the editions of the T20 World Cup starting from 2007 to the 2021 edition. Rohit is the leading Indian run-scorer in the T20 World Cups with 847 runs in 30 innings. He averages a healthy 38.50 with the bat, with 79* remaining as his highest score.

2. Virat Kohli

King Kohli can easily be tagged as the most successful batter in the history of the T20 World Cup with two Man of the Tournament awards in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup. He has scored 845 runs in the World Cups with an astounding average of 76.81 in 19 innings. It will be interesting to see if he overtakes Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer for India.

3. Yuvraj Singh

The talismanic left-hander played some crucial knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup to help India win the trophy. Remembered for his six sixes hit to Stuart broad playing against England to smash the fastest 50, the batter has scored 593 with an average of 23.72 in 28 innings.

4. MS Dhoni

Dhoni was the first captain to lift the T20 World Cup, also performing with the bat. He played crucial innings coming down the order, trying to end the Indian innings with a flourish. The batter has scored 529 with an average of 35.26 in 29 innings.

5. Gautam Gambhir

The southpaw played a crucial inning of 75 runs against Pakistan to help India reach a fighting total. Gambhir partnered with Sehwag at the top to constantly set good platforms for the Indian team in the 2007 World cup. The batter has scored 524 runs at an average of 26.20 runs in 20 innings.