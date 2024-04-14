The IPL 2024 has reached a stage where teams are taking a go at each other at their fullest, trying to make their way above in the points table. Lucknow Super Giants are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Sunday, April 14. The game will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG are currently at the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 table with 6 points from 5 matches. A win against Kolkata Knight Riders will help them to move up the points table and have some cushion in the play-off race. Interestingly, LSG have decided to wear a special green and maroon kit for their important fixture against Kolkata Knight riders. Today in this article let's take a look at why LSG will be donning a green and maroon shirt in the KKR match. Lucknow Super Giants To Wear Special Green and Maroon Jersey in IPL 2024 Match Against KKR in Kolkata (See Pic).

Lucknow Super Giants have decided to wear a special Green and Maroon coloured jersey to pay tribute to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the football division of the century-old club from Kolkata, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club. Sanjiv Goenka, who is the owner of LSG, is also a co-owner of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. MBSG is currently competing to win the ISL 2023-24 league shield and is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football. As Kolkata is home to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, LSG wearing the green and maroon jersey during their visit to Kolkata will be a gesture of respect to them and their fans who show unconditional support to the game of football.

This is the second time Lucknow Super Giants will don the green and maroon jersey. The played in it in the IPL 2023 too when LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka announced it for the first time. "It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city. Mohun Bagan is an institution, and we are paying tribute to the century-old institution this Saturday when we will play against KKR. We will don the iconic Green and Maroon of Mohun Bagan this Saturday," said Sanjiv Goenka during a press conference ahead of KKR vs LSG match in IPL 2023. "Not just Mohun Bagan fans but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that's what we would ask for," he further added. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek Home Comfort Against Mayank Yadav-Less Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans, nicknamed the Mariners, are expected to fill the stadium in large numbers as LSG will represent them against KKR in the IPL 2024. Which means, Eden Gardens can be broken into two on the occasion of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match and that could mean a fierce contest between the two sides and some edge of the seat thrilling entertainment for the fans.

