Mumbai Indians are all set to play their next home match against Kolkata Knight Riders at home in Wankhede in match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2023. They have finally opened their accounts in the points table with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be hoping to build on that. They have a good record against the particular opposition and backed the good form of Rohit Sharma, they will be confident to break stride into some momentum. Tilak Varma has been their most consistent batter. Overseas stars Cameron Green and Tim David have not exploded yet and the bowling is yet to deliver under pressure. These are the areas that will keep them concerned as they go into the next clash. Mumbai Indians will play in this match against Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a different jersey from their original one. Cute! Rohit Sharma Video Calls Wife Ritika Sajdeh After MI’s First Win in IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

In the IPL 2023 Match against KKR at Wankhede, Mumbai Indians will wear the jersey of their Women's team which they donned while playing in the recent WPL 2023, the inaugural edition of the mega T20 league for Women cricketers. Rohit Sharma and boys will wear the jersey as celebration of the ESA day on Sunday. ESA stands for Education and Sports For All, a campaign run by Mumbai Indians to promote education and sports development for girls. A total of 19,000 girls from many NGOs across the country will attend the MI vs KKR game on Sunday at Wankhede. The Mumbai Indians players have already received boxes with the MI Women's Jersey in it.

"Mumbai Indians have been fantastic in creating this initiative and hopefully, it's going to go out to the rest of the world. The biggest lesson is that they will take away from this game as well is that seeing sports and inspiring them to be able to play sport at a professional level one day," said Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher in a video uploaded on Mumbai Indians official Twitter handle. Mumbai Indians' Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Rohit Sharma Leads MI to First Win of IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians Women are the winners of the inaugural edition of the WPL. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the final and clinched the Women's Premier League 2023 trophy. They showed an inspiring performance throughout the tournament led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Saika Ishaque, the breakout star of the tournament starred for Mumbai Indians in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur is also set to be present in the match inspiring the players alongside Rohit Sharma.

