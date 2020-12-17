Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are undoubtedly two of the batsmen in modern-day cricket, and their records are nothing less than mind-boggling. While their partnerships have guided India to many memorable victories over the years, rumours of a rift between the two batting greats have been doing rounds since last year's world cup. The episode also ignited a war on social media with Virat and Rohit's fans trying to pull down each other always. As both the batting greats play for the Indian cricket team, Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey couldn't understand the hatred between fans of Virat and Rohit. She subsequently put up her query on social media with a meme featuring Naseeruddin Shah saying 'Gunah hai yeh.' (This is a crime). Did You Know Virat Kohli has Never Lost a Test After Winning a Toss?

"Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much? They are both India? I need an explanation please. #AUSvIND," Chloe wrote on Twitter. The post attracted fans of both cricket stars as the comment section getting flooded in no time. In fact, Chloe unintentionally ignited another mini-war with supporters explaining why one was better than the other. While several backed their favourite players with statistics, many claimed that one is jealous of another. Have a look! Rohit Sharma Reaches Australia for 2020–21 Test Series After Clearing Late Fitness Test.

Here's What Chloe Tweeted!!

Why do Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans dislike each other so much? They are both India? I need an explanation please. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pKheSduMZZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 16, 2020

Rohit Jelous!!

Rohit is jealous from Virat ...he never praises Virat , Rohit once liked troll post of Anushka & rahul , he doesn't follow Virat on any social media platform while Virat does...rohit is most insecure player that's why Viratians don't like him — Jaysingh Rathore (@viratian_jay) December 16, 2020

Sarcasm!!

Rohit is jealous of Virat because Virat has 0 ipl trophy 😭😭😭 — सरपंच जी (@UncleScrooge4) December 16, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Virat fans right now : pic.twitter.com/ULYZl6Y91J — Octivist (@octivist) December 16, 2020

IPL The Reason!!

Just because of @IPL @ChloeAmandaB Mam, One Captain give Title one by one to thier respected franchise but one Still haven’t ! pic.twitter.com/YMOawJyWpm — Aman Raina45 (@ImRaina45) December 16, 2020

Virat Kohli Fans Flaunting Records!!

Jealous from these lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/OjW3dgfSzo — Ammar (@its__ammar) December 16, 2020

Hilarious!!

Because virat kohli from Delhi:-chloe bhature Rohit sharma from Mumbai:-Vadapav Their fans fight for captaincy just like Indian Twitter fighting for which Indian dish is more tasty 😹😹😹 — ARNAV (@105off66) December 16, 2020

Rohit Sharma Best Captain?

Because He better captain than virat😉 pic.twitter.com/xx9s1jwS5N — Murugan (@Murugan200589) December 16, 2020

Some Explanation Here!!

Both are good players & may be good friends we don't know But fans of both these players are mad may be fool creating hype of conflict between both players — Divesh Aggarwal⏳ (@diveshsinghal17) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently participating in the first India vs Australia Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian skipper will be determined to make a mark as he'll miss the remaining three Tests due to the expected birth of his first child. On the other hand, Rohit – who recently recovered from a hamstring injury – is currently spending the quarantine period in Australia and will be part of the team for the third and fourth Test.

