Arjun Tendulkar has waited for long on the sidelines for an opportunity to play in the IPL. The young bowler has been part of the Mumbai Indians outfit since 2021 but has found it hard to break into the first team of the five-time champions. The 23-year-old, seeking game time, moved from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket and had a good time this season. In the Ranji Trophy, the youngster took 12 wickets in seven games and scored his maiden first-class hundred. Junior Tendulkar also was amongst the wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, where he had 10 scalps in seven games. Part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2023, will he finally make his debut in the premier T20 competition? IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Name Riley Meredith as Replacement for Injured Jhye Richardson.

Mumbai Indians have been hit with a massive injury blow this season to Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of their fast bowling attack. While Bumrah’s absence was sorely felt by the five-time champions in their season’s opening defeat to RCB a week ago, this does pave the way for someone like a Arjun, who can make an impact with the ball and also score handy runs if needed. When asked about him getting a spot in the playing XI, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma sounded optimistic as he said, “Good question, hopefully.” Mumbai head coach Mark Boucher also stated that the youngster is coming off an injury. MI vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI vs CSK

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Nehal Wadhera/Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer

