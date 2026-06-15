Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Face Ban for Pushing Sri Lanka A Player During Heated Altercation?

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself at the centre of an on-field disciplinary controversy following India A's dramatic Super Over defeat against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The incident occurred immediately after the final ball of a high-stakes encounter, transforming a thrilling sporting finish into an ill-tempered confrontation between the two sets of players. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Involved in Heated Altercation, Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After Super Over Loss (Watch Video).

Needing 17 runs to secure victory in the deciding Super Over, the Indian batting unit fell short, managing to collect only nine runs against the unorthodox slinging action of Sri Lankan bowler Kugathas Mathulan. Sooryavanshi, who faced the closing deliveries of the over, was unable to clear the boundary when required, prompting wild celebrations from the home side.

Physical Shove Triggers Disciplinary Review

Television cameras captured the precise moment the situation escalated as the players began moving towards the pavilion. Visibly frustrated by the result and seemingly provoked by verbal remarks or excessive hooting from the opposition, the 15-year-old opener angrily charged towards Mathulan. When Sri Lankan player Vishen Halambage stepped in to intervene, Sooryavanshi physical pushed the fielder, triggering a secondary confrontation as Halambage attempted to retaliate. Why India A Were Penalised 10 Runs Against Sri Lanka A in Tri-Nation Series Match?

The physical altercation required immediate intervention from senior figures on the field. Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella stepped between the young batsman and his teammates to act as a peacemaker, successfully defusing the situation before it could spiral into a wider team brawl. Members of the Indian contingent also moved quickly to restrain Sooryavanshi and guide him back to the dressing room.

Match Referee Assessment and Potential Penalties

The physical nature of the altercation has raised immediate questions within the cricketing community regarding whether the young opener will face an official match ban. Under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct, any form of inappropriate or deliberate physical contact with an opposition player, umpire, or spectator constitutes a serious breach of discipline.

The final decision regarding a suspension rests entirely with match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash, who is currently reviewing the official broadcast footage and the post-match reports submitted by the on-field umpires. Depending on how the incident is categorized, the standard penalty for a Level 1 or Level 2 physical offense ranges from the imposition of demerit points and match-fee fines to a direct suspension spanning one or two fixtures.

Broader Context and Pattern of Friction

The chaotic conclusion capped off an afternoon that had already seen multiple friction points between the two teams. Earlier in the Super Over phase, India A captain Tilak Varma engaged in a prolonged, ten-minute argument with the on-field officials regarding fading light conditions and a disputed no-ball call. Sooryavanshi had also attempted to join that discussion from the dugout before being pulled back by head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

This is not the first instance where the young left-hander's on-field temperament has drawn public scrutiny. During the Under-19 Asia Cup final the previous year, Sooryavanshi was involved in a similar heated exchange with Pakistani bowler Ali Raza following his dismissal. While his explosive batting talent has made him one of the most exciting young prospects in Indian cricket, analysts note that managing his competitive reactions will be crucial as he transitions into senior representative cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).