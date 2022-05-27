Pune, May 26: Velocity qualified for the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing by 16 runs against defending champions Trailblazers in their second match of the tournament due to a better run rate, here on Thursday. Chasing a target of 191 runs for victory, but Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine in 20 overs. Velocity will now face Supernovas in the final on Saturday. Trailblazers (-0.825), Supernovas (+0.912) and Velocity (-0.022) ended with two points each but the top two teams made it to the final as they had better net run-rate than the defending champions. My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Schedule: Get Squads, Teams, Fixtures and Time Table With Match Timings in IST of 'Women’s IPL'.

Put into bat first, Sabbhineni Meghana and Jemimah Rodrigues slammed scintillating fifties to propel Trailblazers to 190-5 in 20 overs. Sabbhineni top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah made a 44-ball 66. On the other hand, Simran Bahadur (2/32) was the most successful bowler for Velocity.



The Trailblazers needed to restrict Velocity to 159 to become the second team to qualify for the final and they eventually did it. However, it was not easy for them as Kiran Prabhu Navgire played a sensational knock.



Batting at No 3, Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69 but it was not enough to win the game for her side. Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for Trailblazers.



Brief scores: Trailblazers 190/5 (S Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2-31) beat Velocity 174/9 (Kiran Navgire 69, Shafali Verma 29; Poonam Yadav 2-33) by 16 runs.

