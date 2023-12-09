The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) auction took place on December 9 and it turned out to produce quite a few surprises. The event, held in Mumbai, saw all five teams involved in some heated bidding wars to acquire the players that they have had their eyes on. It is safe to say that all five franchises are looking pretty strong after the auction as the action will slowly shift to the cricket field come the second season of WPL. The biggest signings of the day were Australia's Annabel Sutherland and young uncapped Indian Kashvee Gautam, both of whom were signed for Rs 2 crore each by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants respectively. Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants’ Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

While Sutherlands' going for big money was somewhat on expected terms, given her terrific performance in the WBBL, young Gautam fetching that big a sum was the highlight of the day, with Gujarat Giants banking on the 20-year-old to come good and shine for the team in WPL 2024. Young Vrinda Dinesh, also an uncapped player also fetched big money when UP Warriorz acquired her for a sum of Rs 1.3 crore. Vrinda Dinesh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About UP Warriorz' Rs 1.3 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

Let us take a look at the full squads of all five franchises after the WPL 2024 Auction:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Isabelle Wong, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amandeep Kaur, S Sajana, Fatima Jaffer, Hayley Matthews, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Heather Knight, Kate Cross, Asha Shobana, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Sophie Devine, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, Simran Bahadur

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Sneh Rana, Ashleigh Gardner,Kathryn Bryce,Lauren Cheatle, Laura Wolvaardt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, , Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra , Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Minnu Mani, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu,

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia Mcgrath, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Saima Thakor, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav , Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana

However, it was a bit surprising to see the likes of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, Amy Jones, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Kim Garth among others go unsold. England's Tammy Beaumont and Australia's Alana King were also among the ones who did not find any bidders at the player auction event.

