At the age of 38 years and 25 days, Indian left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht has become the oldest cricketer to participate in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Bisht plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and achieved the feat during the WPL 2024 match against UP Warriorz (WPW). Ekta replaced Shreyanka Patil in the side, who is currently RCB's leading wicket-taker in the current edition of Women's Premier League. Ellyse Perry Breaks Window Glass of Display Car With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Ekta Bisht has been a part of the Indian women's cricket team from 2011. Bisht has played one Test, 63 ODIs and 42 T20I matches for India. She has picked up 3, 98 and 53 wickets respectively but has not played international cricket since the ODI series against New Zealand which was held before the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup.

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were able to achieve a 23-run victory in their last WPL 2024 match against 23 runs. RCB skipper Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match for her 80-run knock off 50 balls, and her innings consisted of 10 fours and 3 sixes. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Move to Third Spot With Massive Win Over UP Warriorz.

RCB are currently ranked in the third spot of the Women's Premier League 2024 points table. The Smriti Mandhana-led side displayed a poor performance in the last season of the Women's Premier League but have performed well in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

RCB consists of brilliant stars such as Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and skipper Smriti Mandhana, who would like to help RCB win there first title of the Women's Premier League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).