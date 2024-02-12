The Women's Premier League, which marked a revolution in Women's cricket, a counterpart of the IPL for Women cricketers, is set to return with a second season starting February 23. The first season was a massive success with the local cricketers and overseas stars both getting big money contracts. Young Indian domestic cricketers got value out of their good performance in the domestic and paired with the exciting action on the pitch with some solid broadcast and fan presence, the league ended up being a hit. As the second season returns, all the six franchises have set themselves up to compete for the title in the WPL 2024 auction. In this edition there will be some new names featuring as well. WPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Two.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and they still look strong after the auction. While the other teams who missed out on the opportunity last time tried to purchase players who could value to their squad. While most of the local cricketers were recruited last time, some overseas cricketers made their way into the roster of the franchises with top performances in the Women's Hundred and the WBBL as well as International cricket. In this article we will discuss four star overseas cricketers who will be featuring in the competition for the first time.

1. Chamari Athapaththu: Given how she has performed in the last two years in the International cricket arena, it was shocking when she didn't get picked in the inaugural WPL auction. It was further surprising when she led Sri Lanka to various International victories in 2023 and yet nobody raied the paddle for her in the WPL 2024 auction. Finally, after a few England cricketers starting pulling out of the tournament, She was called as an replacement of Lauren Bell in UP Warriorz. After missing out on the first edition, Athapaththu will feature in the competition for the first time. WPL 2024: Wasn’t Shocked, but Surprised at Not Being Picked in Women’s Premier League Auction, Says Chamari Athapaththu.

2. Phoebe Litchfield: Top order batters are available aplenty in the WPL auction pool but not everyone is them is as talented, bat left-handed and adaptable to the conditions as Phoebe Litchfield is. Litchfield was an upcoming name during the first WPL auction but now she has proved herself in the International cricket arena. After her recent show in the series against India, she has convinced that she is flexible to bat in the middle order as well and provide the same impact. Gujarat Giants saw the opportunity and included her in their team. She will also play in the tournament for the first time.

3. Danni Wyatt: The destructive England opener was one of the first ones to show excitement for the WPL. Unfortunately, her heart was broken when none of the franchises showed interest on her in the first auction. But she kept performing in the International arena as she displayed strong performance in t he Women's Ashes and this time the UP Warriorz secured her services in the team.

4. Kate Cross: The English seamer is a well-known Chennai Super Kings fan and one of the few enthusiasts for the WPL. Unfortunately she missed out on a contract in the inaugural edition mostly due to the availability of certain skillsets in a pool. This time RCB wanted to add a cover for Megan Schutt and secured the services for her. Given how RCB's bowling fared last time, Kate Cross will be a value addition to the squad. WPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Teams After Auction.

Due to the WPL starting with only five teams and the limit of four overseas players in one playing XI, there is a chance that one or the other overseas stars will be missing out due to the demand and supply chain. Even then the tournament will see new faces every season and deserving candidates will get the much-needed opportunity.

