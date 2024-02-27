The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday showered praise on Jacintha Kalyan for becoming the first female pitch curator in the history of Indian cricket. Jacintha is overseeing the preparations for the pitches in this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL). She is entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the pitches for the Bangalore leg of the tournament. Board of Control for Cricket in India Considering Hike in Test Match Fees; Report.

Jay Shah Tweet

In a historic stride for Indian cricket, Jacintha Kalyan has become the trailblazing pioneer as the first female cricket pitch curator in our nation. 🙌 Taking the helm of pitch preparation for the inaugural leg of the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru, Jacintha embodies the… pic.twitter.com/AVqLondy77 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 27, 2024

Jacintha, a paddy farmer's daughter, has been associated with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for more than 30 years. She also worked as a receptionist at KSCA.

