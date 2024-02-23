WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: The season two of Women’s Premier League or WPL 2024 is here! After a successful WPL season one, the top women’s cricketers from around the globe and India will gather to provide fans with top-notch women’s T20 cricket spectacle. In the season opener, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals. However, before the toss, a blockbuster opening ceremony featuring top Bollywood stars will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The WPL 2024 opening ceremony is termed as ‘Cricket ka Queendom’. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WPL 2024 opening ceremony free live streaming online, TV channel info, performers list and timing then continue reading. WPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Two.

Who Will Be Performing at WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

As announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the WPL 2024 opening ceremony will feature top Bollywood stars. Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan headline the list of performers at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony.

What Time Will WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Start?

The first match of WPL 2024 will take place at 8:00 pm IST between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Friday, February 23. Meanwhile, the WPL 2024 opening ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Is WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Available?

Viacom18 Network is the official broadcaster of WPL 2024. However, chances are WPL 2024 opening ceremony won’t be available on TV or online. In case it is available, then fans will be able to watch the live telecast of WPL 2024 opening ceremony on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing WPL 2024 opening ceremony free live streaming online.

