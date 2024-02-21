The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will kick start on February 23rd. WPL 2024 kicks off on 23 February in Bengaluru with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals competing. An hour before that there will be a star-studded opening ceremony for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League. Last year's WPL opening ceremony featured Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon. This season it will be all Bollywood Heros, as per till date update. The WPL 2024 opening ceremony is dubbed as ‘Cricket ka Queendom’ saluting the women cricketers in the competition. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of New Season (Watch Video)

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on Friday i.e. on 23 February. The tournament will go on till March 17. The captains of all teams have already reached Bengaluru. The entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi with the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosting the Eliminator and Final on March 15 and 17 respectively. Check out the details of WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony below,

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Performers List

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair. The official account of the WPL has announced that Actors Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karthik Aryan are set to perform. Shah Rukh Khan is also performing at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony, dubbed ‘Cricket ka Queendom’.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Timing

The opening ceremony will be held an hour before the match starts. The viewers can watch the electrifying performances at 06:30 pm on 23 February.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Telecast

Sports 18 channel has broadcasting rights for the Women’s Premier League Season 2, Fans can watch WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live on Sports 18 channel. The live streaming of the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony is also available on the Jio Cinema App.

