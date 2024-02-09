Ahmedabad, Feb 9: Veteran off-break bowler Tarannum Pathan said she is keen to work under her idols, Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer at the Gujarat Giants when the WPL 2024 season commences on February 23. While Nooshin, who coached India to victory in the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title in 2023, is the bowling coach of the Giants, Mithali, the legendary India batter, is the mentor and advisor. ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024: India's Uday Saharan, Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan Among Nominees for Player of the Tournament Award

“I am keen on working with Nooshin Al Khadeer. She is also an off-spinner like me but I never had the chance to work with her. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer. I can learn a lot from them,” said Tarannum in a release issued by the franchise. Tarannum had played for India ‘A’ and was picked for the national camp in 2010, but she has been a major bowler in the domestic circuit with more than 200 scalps against her name across all formats.

She played for her home team Baroda for nearly 16 years and even captained them, but is now representing Goa, where she shifted to before the start of the ongoing domestic season. She was recently in the South Zone side for the Inter-Zonal one-day games in Vadodara. In December 2023, Tarannum was picked by the Giants for INR 10 lakh, which she admitted came as a surprise for her.

“I had lost hope. I began thinking this wouldn’t work out. And then my friends started texting me but I didn’t believe them. Then I spoke to my brother, who confirmed the news. For me, the biggest joy was that I was going to be playing for Gujarat Giants.” She credited her father and uncle for their undeterred support that has helped her have a successful cricketing career. WPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Check Official Women’s Premier League Season 2 Fixtures.

“It is all because of the hard work and dedication my father and uncle put in over the years. Family support has been immense; my folks never shied away from backing me.” The WPL 2024 player auction was a day of reckoning and Tarannum’s family were glued to the proceedings. “We thought she would not get picked. Then Tarannum called to tell us that Gujarat Giants had picked her. Her father was overjoyed,” said Mumtaz Banu, her mother. Gujarat Giants finished last in the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023. The side will open their WPL 2024 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).