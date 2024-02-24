Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday became only the fifth Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series, during the second day’s play of the fourth match against England here. The left-handed Jaiswal, who made his India debut last year during the tour of the West Indies, achieved the feat in his seventh innings of the ongoing five-match Test series when he took a single off Shoaib Bashir to reach 55 not out during the final session. On a run-making spree, Jaiswal struck two double-hundreds in the second and third Tests against England in the ongoing series. ‘Darr Lagta Hai Unse’ Yashasvi Jaiswal Responds to a Fan Asking About Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

The 22-year-old Jaiswal joined Indian batting legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid as well as Dilip Sardesai to amass more than 600 runs in a Test series. Former Indian captains Gavaskar, Kohli and Dravid had amassed more than 600 runs in Test series twice in their careers while Sardesai recorded his feat during the away series in the West Indies in 1970-71. It was in the same 1970-71 series in the West Indies that Gavaskar created the record of most runs for any Indian batter in a Test series, garnering 774 runs at 154.8 with four centuries and three half-centuries.