Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday became only the fifth Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series, during the second day's play of the fourth match against England here. The left-handed Jaiswal, who made his India debut last year during the tour of the West Indies, achieved the feat in his seventh innings of the ongoing five-match Test series when he took a single off Shoaib Bashir to reach 55 not out during the final session. On a run-making spree, Jaiswal struck two double-hundreds in the second and third Tests against England in the ongoing series.
Gavaskar holds the distinction of being the only Indian to have scored more than 700 runs in a Test series on two occasions. The ‘Little Master’ also churned out 732 runs in six Tests at 91.5 with four tons and a fifty when the West Indies toured India in 1978-79. The world record for most runs in a Test series is held by Australian batting legend Donald Bradman, who made 974 runs in five Tests against England at 139.14 with four centuries in 1930.