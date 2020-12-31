The year 2020 is about to get over, and people are nothing but relieved. These 365 days will indeed not be remembered for many good reasons as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. Cricket was one of the many sports dented by the virus with major series and tournaments getting cancelled or postponed. Even the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia was shifted to next year due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, cricket fans also witnessed some moments this year, which are indeed unforgettable. As the year 2020 comes to an end, let’s look at five moments for which this forgettable year will be remembered for. Year Ender 2020: From Steve Smith to KL Rahul, 5 Batsmen Who Owned The Year With Their Blitzes.

1. Bangladesh Winning the Under-19 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team has certainly taken giant strides in international cricket over the years and defeated teams like India, South Africa and Pakistan in bilateral series. In 2020, however, they stamped their authority as World Champions by winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The Akbar Ali-led team was brilliant throughout the tournament as the Bangla Tigers lifted their first-ever ICC trophy. They even defended favourites India in the final to get the glory. Year Ender 2020: From Stuart Broad to R Ashwin, 5 Bowlers Who Were Remarkable in 2020.

Bangladesh Tastes Glory For First Time!!

To celebrate #InternationalYouthDay, watch the moment when Bangladesh's young brigade clinched their maiden ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title earlier this year. They beat India by three wickets on DLS method 🙌 Which player would you like to see in the senior side? pic.twitter.com/EYq2sRTtz2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 12, 2020

2. Virat Kohli –Kane Williamson Chatting Near Boundary

Two of the finest batsmen in the modern era, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson locked horns with their respective troops earlier this year in New Zealand. The two talismans made their bat talk in the first few games of the T20I series but enjoyed the fifth T20I from boundary ropes at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While Williamson was injured, Kohli rested himself from the fixture. The two batsmen garnered a lot of attention as they were seen chatting throughout the game while the action was going on. It was indeed a memorable moment which depicts why cricket is called ‘gentleman’s game.’

The Special Moment!!

There is a reason I can discuss life & not cricket with Williamson on the boundary line: Virat Kohli https://t.co/tlslAFqYIL pic.twitter.com/gAkcOGL09G — vishnu s (@VishnuVichu608) February 19, 2020

3. England, West Indies Players Taking A Knee

The killing of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis sent the world in rage with people marching and protesting for the Black Life Matter (BLM) campaign. Showcasing solidarity to the campaign, England and West Indies players also took a knee ahead of every match in the three-match Test series. This was indeed a massive moment as it was the first time when cricketers showed their support for a social cause on the field.

Watch Video!!

Cricket united all for BLM campaign. An incredibly powerful moment. . . Players and officials take a knee in Black Lives Matter gesture before first Test between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl.#blacklivesmatter #blm #cricket🏏 #ENGvWI #respectforall #everylifematters pic.twitter.com/bOSsm4P62C — Famers (@famerspk) July 17, 2020

4. Nicholas Pooran’s Gravity-Defying Safe

While we have seen many jaw-dropping catches in modern-day cricket, Nicholas Pooran’s effort during Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was head and shoulders above all. The Caribbean dasher literally defied gravity at the Sharjah cricket stadium to save a certain-looking six at the boundary rope. Notably, Pooran met a brutal car accident in 2015 which threatened to end his cricket career. However, destiny had some other plans as he arguably made the best safe ever.

Watch Video!!

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

5. MS Dhoni Confirming His Participation In IPL 2021

While MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day (August 15) earlier this year, he continued to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020. However, he couldn’t impress much as the Yellow Army failed to qualify for playoffs for the very first time. Speculations of his retirements were also doing rounds, but he cleared the air during CSK’s last league-stage game against Kings XI Punjab. During the toss, Danny Morrison asked him whether it is his final game in Yellow jersey. In reply, the ever-classy Dhoni said: “Definitely Not.” These two words made social media go in a frenzy as MSD fans were nothing but delighted. The wicket-keeper’s dialogue even became a popular meme material.

Dhoni Clearning The Air In Style!!

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Fortunately for the fans, the cricket calendar is busy in 2021 and if another global calamity doesn’t take place – we are set to witness great action between the bat and ball. If speculations are correct, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place in India in summer while the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in the same location in winters. So, cricket lovers should brace themselves and mark the dates on the calendar.

