Yuvraj Singh Recalls Conversation With Andrew Flintoff Which Provoked Him to Hit Stuart Broad for 6 Sixes During T20 World Cup 2007

Stuart Broad (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the India vs England clash in 2007 T20 World Cup is a sight that will be etched in the memory of several fans all around the world. While recalling that iconic day, the Indian all-rounder revealed the details of the conversation between him and Andrew Flintoff in the previous over. This incident provoked him to take Broad to the cleaners in the very next over. Every Captain Has a Favourite, Think MS Dhoni Really Backed Suresh Raina, Says Yuvraj Singh.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj said ‘To be honest it was not on my mind to hit 5 sixes. But my argument will Flintoff got me infuriated,’.’ I hat hit Flintoff for 2 boundaries on good deliveries and he did not like it. And after that over when I was walking to the other end. I can't repeat exactly what he said. He told me that those were some ridiculous shots. So I asked him what did he say and had a confrontation.’ Yuvraj added. Netizens Revisit Moments When Yuvraj Singh Snatched Champagne From VVS Laxman To Celebrate India's 2004 Win In Pakistan (Watch Video).

And this is what happened next, Flintoff said 'I will cut your throat off' to which Yuvraj replied 'You see this bat in my hand. You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat?' ‘So the umpire interrupted us but I was very pumped after that argument and I had decided that I have to send every ball out of the park now. Luckily it was my day,’ the all-rounder recalled.

In the 19th over of the game, Yuvraj sent every ball from Broad out of the park, becoming the first batsman to score six sixes in an over in T20I games. ‘Today when I see those sixes, I wonder how I did I hit the first shot. The 2nd and 3rd were good shots. But the 4th one was in the point region. Before that day, I had never even hit a boundary in point.’ Yuvraj added.

The southpaw smashed a half-century of just 12 deliveries which to this day remains the fastest fifty in the shortest format of the game. Yuvraj’s innings helped Indian to post a score of 218, and they won the game by 18 runs.