On the occasion of Harbhajan Singh's 40th birthday, many prominent members of cricket fraternity took to social media and wished the veteran Indian off-spinner. However, Yuvraj Singh's greetings stood up above all. Every cricket fan must be aware of the bond shared between Yuvraj and Harbhajan. The two Punjab-born players have played a lot of cricket together and their camaraderie has been witnessed by one and all on many occasions. As Harbhajan turned 40, the former Indian all-rounder shared a compilation video on Twitter of the fun moments shared between them. The clip consists of many hilarious pictures and videos which will tickle the funny bones of every fan.

"Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King Crown After quarantine party to leni hai 100% Clinking beer mugs love u paaji @harbhajan_singh," wrote the two time World Cup winner while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. Have a look.

Is it your happy 40 or 47 🤪 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too 🤣 U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King 👑 After quarantine party to leni hai 100% 🍻 love u paaji ❤️🤗@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/hKSP4u8WTJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2020

Harbhajan and Yuvraj came into the national team at the same time and have seen the rise of each other. Both were an integral part of the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up and they continued to do well under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Harbhajan and Yuvraj also played a key role in guiding to the title in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

After serving Indian cricket for almost two decades, Yuvraj bided adieu to the game in June 2019. While, Harbhajan is still going strong at 40 and is aiming to don the Indian jersey again in the shortest format of the game.

