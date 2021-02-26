Shubman Gill has been at the receiving end. This time it was former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who has trolled the youngster for his poor shot selection during the first innings of the third Test between India and England. If one may recall, he scored 11 runs from 51 balls. It was Jofra Archer who had scalped the wicket of the youngster. Jofra bowled a short ball and got the top edge of Gill’s bat. Zak Crawley who was standing at midwicket named no mistake and immediately rushed to get the catch. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Becomes Most Successful Captain in India, Ravi Ashwin Fastest Indian to 400 Test Wickets.

After the Test match was over on day 2, Gill posted pictures of himself batting along with many others. The caption of the snaps read, "What a team! What a performance." No sooner Yuvraj Singh saw the post. he took a jibe at Gill and responded to the same. The former Indian cricketer took a jibe at Shubman Gill and wrote, "What a shot in the first innings, chitar ready.”

Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Shubman Gill below and also Yuvi's comment:

Yuvraj Singh's comment to Shubman Gill's post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A while ago we told you many former players including Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman had criticised the pitch at Motera and said that it was not suitable for Test cricket. This also included Yuvraj Singh and he posted a tweet on social media about the same.

