The mother of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has accused two of her domestic helpers of stealing cash and gold jewellery from a house in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 4, Panchkula. Based on the complaint of Shabnam Singh, MDC police have booked two house helpers for theft. As per Yuvraj Singh's mother, the incident took place in September or October when she was out of town. When she returned, she found out that gold Jewellery of around two Lakh and cash of 75000 was stolen from the almirah on the first floor of the house.

In her complaint, Shabnam Singh, the cricketer’s mother, said she found cash and jewellery missing from her house and suspected that two members of the staff – Lalita Devi of Saketri, who was hired as a domestic help, and Salinder Dass of Bihar, who was hired as a cook – may have been behind the theft. Despite her efforts to investigate the matter personally, she was unable to uncover any leads. It was noted that Lalita Devi and Sildar Pal abruptly terminated their employment and fled during the Diwali festival period.

