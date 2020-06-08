Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Back Rohit Sharma After Hitman Takes a Dig at Indian Leg-Spinner’s Outfit

Yuzvendra Chahal And Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India opener Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen in the modern era and his records in international cricket are nothing but phenomenal. Along with his batting prowess, however, the Hitman is also known for his great sense of humour through which he has trolled many fellow cricketers on social media. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of his favourite targets. On many occasions, Rohit has taken a hilarious dig at the leggie and he tried to do that again on the RCB bowler’s latest Instagram post. However, the second-ranked ODI batsman got the taste of his own medicine as Chahal trolled him back with a hilarious comment. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Brother’ Rohit Sharma Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

"Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai" (You are inside the cloth or the cloth is inside you?), commented the Indian vice-captain when Chahal shared a photo sporting an over-sized hoodie with his friend. Many netizens were left in splits after reading Rohit’s comment and appreciated his humour. However, Chahal gave a befitting reply to the talismanic batsman and redeemed himself.

"Jaise iss lockdown mein aapke cheeks bahar aarahe hai mujhe kapdo ke andar he rahne doh (The way your cheeks are coming out in this lockdown, let me stay inside the clothes only) cutiepie rohitaaa sharmaaa ", he wrote in response.

Meanwhile, many Indian players have resumed individual training outdoors following the easements in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Many reports suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to restart team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.