Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of India's best and reliable players on this ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. He had a very important role to play in India's ODI series win over Sri Lanka recently and now, he also quietly played his role with the ball in the 1st T20I, returning with figures of 1/19 from his four overs. He is, however, on the brink of a unique record. Almost a certainty to feature in the next two T20Is, provided there are no injuries or any other hindrance, Chahal, who is one of India's key spinners at the moment, needs just one more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker against the island nation in the shortest version of the game. Krunal Pandya Tests Positive for COVID-19, India vs Sri Lanka Second T20I Postponed to July 28

Chahal has played seven innings against Sri Lanka in which, he has scalped 15 wickets. He needs just one more dismissal to not just become the bowler with most wickets against Sri Lanka in T20Is, but also surpass England fast bowler Chris Jordan, who, too has the same number of wickets but in less number of matches. Overall, Chahal, if picked for the second T20I against Sri Lanka, would be completing 50 T20Is for India, where he averages 25.30 and has taken 63 wickets.

The second T20I was postponed on Tuesday, July 27 after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. The BCCI subsequently reported that all Indian players would be given RT-PCR Tests ahead of the rescheduled match, which is to happen on July 28. The third match would also be played on July 29.

