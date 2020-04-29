Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With Shreyas Iyer and ‘Nemo’ Rishabh Pant Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post)

Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all the sporting events around the world to a standstill, many sporting icons are spending more time on social media than usual and India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is no different. Be it his hilarious TikTok videos or his fun segment Chahal TV, the 91-ODI wickets veteran, somehow, manages to hog the headlines with his off-field antics. Recently, however, the 29-year-old went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with teammates Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Along with sharing the snap, the spinner also revealed the bond shared among the three cricketers. Rohit Sharma Video Calls Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

“You are our Nemo Pant, if you get lost in the ocean.... we will find you what a pose pant bhaiya #throwbackpic,” wrote Chahal while sharing the pic on Instagram. On several previous occasions, the three cricketers were seen enjoying a gala time off the field and Chahal’s latest picture is another proof of their friendship. Well, with the global health scare forcing a lockdown across India, these stars will certainly not be able to meet each other face to face. However, they are certainly in touch with each other courtesy of social media. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post. Suresh Raina Backs Rishabh Pant’s Quality, Says He Is As Dominant As Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag.

All these three stars were scheduled to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Chahal represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Iyer and Pant play for Delhi Capitals (DC). However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed owing to the global health scare.