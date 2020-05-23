Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, Asks Fans to Come Up With Captions

Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With many major cricket activities coming to a halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent players are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes and the only thing they can do is to relish their old memories. Recently, India's star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli. The candid picture appears to be clicked during a fun conversation between the three talismanic cricketers. Chahal even asked his fans to come up with intriguing captions for the picture. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Brother’ Rohit Sharma Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

Well, the fans also didn’t take long in accepting Chahal’s wish and filled the comment section with interesting and funny captions. This is, however, not the very first time when Chahal got nostalgic and shared an old picture with his fellow cricketers. Recently, the 29-year-old also shared a picture with his close friend and Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, have a look at Chahal’s latest post on Instagram.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Caption ? 👀 🇮🇳 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on May 23, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

Well, it seems like that the RCB spinner is eagerly waiting to step out of his house and resume his normal life again. In fact, during an interaction with TV presenter Jatin Sapru, Chahal even said that he’s not coming back home for quite a while after the lockdown ends. He even said that he’ll rather stay in a hotel instead of going back home.

Meanwhile, good news for the cricket fans is that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.