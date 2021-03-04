Rishabh Pant is known for his hilarious comments from behind the stumps which have gone viral on social media. Now here was another instance when Pant was heard chirping behind the stumps once again during day 1 of the fourth match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pant was heard saying, “Someone is getting angry,” quite repetitively and Crawley soon lost his wicket. Pant was also heard motivating Axar Patel while he had been handling his bowling duties. On the next delivery itself, the English batsman made his way to the pavilion on the score of 9 runs. Rishabh Pant Makes Funny Noise in High Decibels As Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow Run for a Single During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021, Day 1 (Watch Video).

Axar Patel also got rid of the other opener Dom Sibley on the score of two runs. Talking about Crawley’s dismissal, the English batsman played a mistimed shot and lofted it up the air. Mohammed Siraj was waiting at mid-off to get that one. Zak Crawley departed to the dressing room getting quite embarrassed. The video of the entire incident was shared on social media by the fans.

Now check out the video below:

Pant - "Someone is getting angry, Someone is getting angry" Next ball crawley just threw is wicket😂#INDvsENG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Q1QBtJksuO — Trollmama_ (@Trollmama3) March 4, 2021

Talking about day one of the game, Ben Stokes made the highest runs for team England as he scored 55 runs. Dan Lawrance made 46 runs on the board. The team got bundled out on the score of 205 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).