Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns with Netherlands (NED) in the second ODI of the three-match series on March 23 (Thursday) at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The match will commence at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM vs NED ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Ireland Cricket Match in Sylhet.

An unanticipated maiden hundred from Teja Nidamanuru powered the Netherlands to a dramatic victory on Tuesday by three wickets. The Dutch were chasing 249 run total and lost five wickets when the team had just scored 64 runs. An unbeaten 110 knock by Teja Nidamanuru down the order, along with a fifty by Colin Ackerman in the middle, aided visitors to a sensational win. Earlier, Zimbabwe's top-order also struggled to put some runs on the board until Wicket-keeper batter Clive Madande steered the innings with his 74 off 98 balls. Though the hosts bowled decently in the first 30 overs, Netherlands managed to snatch the win from the jaws of defeat. Zimbabwe will now aim to make a stern comeback to avoid a series loss at home turf, whereas, the Netherlands would like to use the winning momentum in the next fixture and seal the series.Latest ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Loses Top Position to Josh Hazlewood in ODI Bowlers' Standings, Kane Williamson Rises to No.2 in Tests.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Clive Madande (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Innocent Kaia (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Max O'Dowd (NED), Vikramjit Singh (NED) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Teja Nidamanuru (NED), Colin Ackerman (NED) could be our All-rounders

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Fred Klaassen (NED) could form the bowling attack

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Clive Madande (ZIM), Innocent Kaia (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Max O'Dowd (NED), Vikramjit Singh (NED), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Teja Nidamanuru (NED), Colin Ackerman (NED), Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Fred Klaassen (NED)

Teja Nidamanuru (NED) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team ZIM vs NED, whereas Clive Madande (ZIM) could be selected as the vice-captain.

