Pakistan (PAK) will take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the second game of the three-match T20I series. The PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club Stadium in Harare on April 23, 2021 (Friday). Pakistan won the opening game of the series and will be aiming to seal it. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. Pakistan Beat South Africa in Final T20I to Win Series 3-1.

Pakistan recently defeated South Africa in a four-game T20I series and will be hoping to get the better of Zimbabwe as well and continue their run. The visitors weren’t brilliant in the opening game but got the job done in the end. Meanwhile, the hosts know they have a tough task in front of them against one of the best sides in the world and will be looking to produce a much better display.

PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) must be your keeper.

PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM) must be your batsmen.

PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sean Williams (ZIM), Luke Jongwe (ZIM), Faheem Ashraf (PAK) must be your all-rounders.

PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Haris Rauf (PAK) must be your bowlers.

PAK vs ZIM, 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Luke Jongwe (ZIM), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Wellington Masakadza (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Haris Rauf (PAK).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) must be selected as the captain of your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team while Sean Williams (ZIM) can be named as the vice-captain.

