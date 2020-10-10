MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings has been underperforming in the IPL 2020. Needless to say that the fans are quite disappointed with the performance of the Yellow Army. But here was this one netizen who went a step further and even issued a rape threat for Ziva Dhoni. The behaviour was quite a disgusting one and the netizens not only slammed the Internet user. The netizens went on to tag the police and demanded quick action from the cybercrime department. One of them recognised the rape threat issuer from Gujarat and they further went on to tag Gujarat police demanding action. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Preview: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings Clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings have been under fire in the IPL 2020. The team has so far won only a couple of matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and Yellow Army has lost four. The team has four points in their kitty. The Yellow Army is placed on number six of the points table. Unlike the previous season, MS Dhoni is surely having a tough time in the tournament. No sooner the rape threats were issued, the netizens started trending #Ziva on social media. Check out the tweets below:

What's wrong with the nation?

Ziva

These people are seriously Demons.

Can't believe it's true 

The disgusting behaviour from the netizen has even rattled a few celebrities and the likes of Irfan Pathan have spoken up asking the netizens to not drag the kids when their father underperforms.

