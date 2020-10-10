MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings has been underperforming in the IPL 2020. Needless to say that the fans are quite disappointed with the performance of the Yellow Army. But here was this one netizen who went a step further and even issued a rape threat for Ziva Dhoni. The behaviour was quite a disgusting one and the netizens not only slammed the Internet user. The netizens went on to tag the police and demanded quick action from the cybercrime department. One of them recognised the rape threat issuer from Gujarat and they further went on to tag Gujarat police demanding action. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Preview: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings Clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings have been under fire in the IPL 2020. The team has so far won only a couple of matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and Yellow Army has lost four. The team has four points in their kitty. The Yellow Army is placed on number six of the points table. Unlike the previous season, MS Dhoni is surely having a tough time in the tournament. No sooner the rape threats were issued, the netizens started trending #Ziva on social media. Check out the tweets below:

The five yr old #ziva is getting rape threats from those illiterate people......... They even don't know how will she react when she has all knowledge about this all..they are just ruining her future......A case should be filed against these kind of people....... #StopAbusingZivapic.twitter.com/XjNO3e70ns — Charmi (@Charmi15668089) October 10, 2020

What's wrong with the nation?

What's wrong with the nation. Worst mentality of people of India. Because of you people India lags in development.#ziva pic.twitter.com/pdc7Y97mdl — समीर जोशी/Sameer Aparna Sudhir Joshi 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@Samj0511) October 10, 2020

Ziva

These people are seriously Demons.

CSK tards not even sparing 6 year old Dhoni's daughter. Dhoni’s 6 year old daughter getting rape threats! Few strict things like Aadhar Account should be linked with social media, especially these days.@msdhoni #Dhoni #ziva pic.twitter.com/vSI45IzM2w — Navneet Kumar Baitha (@NavneetBaitha) October 10, 2020

Can't believe it's true

#ziva Can't believe. But it's true This is shameful Please take strict action against him Please file and FIR @msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat Some things can't be ignored. 🙏 I'm nt sure bt that guy mr.vijay__47 is from Gujarat, someone put his details on ig@GujaratPolice @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/sEO9UTBIQa — Dhiman (@Fcts180) October 10, 2020

The disgusting behaviour from the netizen has even rattled a few celebrities and the likes of Irfan Pathan have spoken up asking the netizens to not drag the kids when their father underperforms.

