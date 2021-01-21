Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted history scoring 760 goals and becoming the highest scorer of all times. Now during the match between Juventus and Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana finals, he surpassed Josef Bican by netting a stunner during the game. The match was held at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Ronaldo scored the first goal at the 64th minute of the match. Alvaro Morata was the one who netted yet another goal. With this feat, netizens hailed CR7 for his feat and his name emerged as one of the top trends. Juventus won the game 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets a Stunner, Helps Juventus Beat Napoli 2-0 in Supercoppa Italiana Finals (Watch Goal Highlights).

The former Manchester United star has so far had made1040 appearances. He has implemented 222 assists and 56 hat-tricks. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won 33 trophies so far in his career. Needless to say that the stats are quite commendable and the fans could not stop themselves from hailing him the GOAT. Now, before having a look at the video of the goal and the tweets by CR7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ©®7 (@cr7.idol._7)

When Ronaldo was 28 years old, he scored only 339 career goals. Imagine someone told you that he's going to become the top scorer of all time then. No one would believe it. Today 421 goals later, 35 year Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in football history #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/JpxBGwTUuU — nikhil yaduvanshi (@niikkhhill) January 21, 2021

Never thought I’d see CR7 play for another team other than Madrid. Never thought he’d have the most official goals either 🤯🤯 #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/ajQsGEo8qe — Vic (@Glapppo) January 21, 2021

All time top scorer 🔥 760 and still going strong GOAT👑#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/Ive2aV59TC — 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐡 🆁🆄🅳🅴 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐩𝐮𝐭 (@RajputHitesh7) January 21, 2021

With this, Juventus has won the Supercoppa Italiana in the finals against Napoli. With this, Ronaldo won his fourth Italian title and was quite pleased with the team's performance.

