Former footballer David Beckham has always been known for his interest in fashion and cars. He is also the brand ambassador of Italian automobile brand Maserati and taking to Instagram, the 46-year old posted a story of a picture where he opening the door of what can potentially be his new Maserati car, the Maserati MC20. He captioned the picture, "Such an amazing car." David Beckham, Former England and Manchester United Footballer, Inducted into Premier League's Hall of Fame

Here is a screenshot of the story:

Screenshot of David Beckham's Instagram story on Tuesday

Beckham has been an automobile enthusiast and this can be understood from his car collection, which boasts of a McLaren 720S, Porsche 911 and a very rare Aston Martin V8 Volante. Earlier this year, Maserati produced and shared a video featuring Beckham and one of their cars, Levante Trofeo, with the message that the car is a beautiful blend of sophistication and sportiness. A few days ago, the former England football star also bought a stake in Lunaz, an electric car company in the United Kingdom.

