India’s top archers Deepika Kumari and Atani Das got married in a low-key wedding ceremony at Morabadi in Ranchi. The duo married following social-distancing norms. Among the guests, who were asked to come in two batches of 50 each at different time, were Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) Arjun Munda. Guests, reportedly, were provided with masks and sanitisers on their arrival. Deepika Kumari: Lesser Known Facts About India’s Archery Star.

The archers had earlier decided to marry after the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, following the postponement of Summer Games to next year due to coronavirus pandemic, the archers decided to get married.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das Wedding Photos

International Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das today tied nuptial knot in Morabadi in Ranchi, following all social distancing norms during the low-key wedding ceremony. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren blessed the newly wedded couple pic.twitter.com/zBRVfyqKJp — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 30, 2020

Both Deepika and Atanu have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. While Deepika, who has featured in Olympics twice, will represent India in individual events, Atanu, on the other hand, will take part in the team events. The next year’s Olympics will be Atanu’s second. Deepika and Atanu met each other first in 2008 at the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur and got engaged in 2018.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).