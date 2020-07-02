Indian freestyle wrestler Divya Kakran will celebrate her 22nd birthday today (July 2, 2020). She is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the Indian circuit and has won a total of 60 medals, including 17 golds at the Delhi State Championships. She has also won the Bharat Kesari title eight times in her career. So on Divya Kakran’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her. Divya Kakran Wins Gold at Asian Wrestling Championships 2020, Becomes Second Indian Woman to Achieve Feat.

Born in Purbaliyaan village, Uttar Pradesh, Divya Kakran is only the second female from India to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships and she achieved this feat by defeating Japanese wrestler Maruha Matusuyuki at the 2020 Games. The youngster fights in the 68 kg weight category and has won medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Lesser-Known Facts About Divya Kakran

Divya Kakran was born in Purbaliyan, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

She studied Physical Education and Sports Sciences (BPES) at the Noida College of Physical Education in Dadri, India.

In 2018, Kakran famously defeated Geeta Phogat in the semifinal of the Bharat Kesri Dangal.

Kakran has clinched Bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Kakran won gold medals at the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships and 2017 Senior National Championships.

Kakran is only the second Indian woman to win gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

