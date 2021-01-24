Conor McGregor's return to octagon after a year didn’t prove to be a pleasant as Dustin Poirier defeated him at UFC 257 in two rounds. The Ireland talisman looked in full song in the initial half of the match where he landed several punches and kicks, but Poirier managed to secure a draw in the first round with his defensive gameplay. McGregor seemed to have the advantage after the opening round, but the American MMA star made a sensational comeback in the second half and took McGregor to the ground. The result was nothing less than a shocker as Poirier was an underdog.

Six years ago, the two MMA greats locked horns in the featherweight category, and McGregor walked away with a comfortable win. He knocked out Poirier in less than two minutes in a one-sided game. McGregor even claimed to win this bout in less than a minute. However, Poirier had different plans as he defied all the odds in Abu Dhabi and knocked out the Irish star with precision.

Scores Settled!!

The scores have been settled as Poirier has redeemed himself after his humiliating loss in 2014.

