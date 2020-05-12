FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Will be Held from August 25 to September 10, in Indonesia, Japan and Philippines

Basketball Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Mies/Munich, May 12: The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has confirmed the dates for the 2023 World Cup, with the showpiece event set to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

The 2023 World Cup will see the group phase take place in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, with the final phase to follow in the Philippine capital city of Manila. It marks the first in the competition's history that it is to be staged in more than one country.

It will once again feature the 32 national teams from around the world, with the expanded format adopted for the World Cup 2019 in China, FIBA's biggest event to date, FIBA said in a statement.

Qualification for the 2023 World Cup will take place from November 2021 to February 2023, with 80 national teams competing for a spot in the World Cup. The first window of qualification will be played from November 22-30, 2021.

Held across eight cities across China, last year's event saw Spain crowned world champions after defeating Argentina 95-75 at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing.

Meanwhile, FIBA also announced that Valencia in Spain will host the final phase of the Women's EuroBasket 2021 next year.

The FIBA Europe Board term of office 2019-2023 approved in its sixth meeting over video conference held on Monday the essential change for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021, which is set to be co-hosted by France and Spain in June next year.

"The Spanish organizers took over the organization of the last part of the tournament, and Valencia will now host the Final Phase of the event as well as two pools of the Group Phase. France will host two pools of the Group Phase in a city to be determined at a later stage," FIBA said in a release.