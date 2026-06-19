2026-27 Premier League Start Date Announced, Check Full Fixtures As Defending Champions Arsenal To Kickoff Season on August 21

The wait is over for football fans worldwide as the Premier League on June 19, 2026, officially unveiled the full fixture list for the upcoming 2026/27 season. Defending champions Arsenal are set to kick off the new campaign at home against newly promoted Coventry City on Saturday, August 21, 2026, marking an eagerly awaited return to action for both clubs. Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick as Permanent Head Coach Until 2028.

Check 2026-27 PL Full Fixtures Below.

🚨 NEXT SEASON’S FIXTURES = LIVE 🚨 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2026

The Gunners, who clinched a historic 2025/26 Premier League title – their first in 22 years – will be looking to start strong as they embark on their quest for back-to-back championships. Their opponents, Coventry City, return to the top flight after securing the Championship title in the 2025/26 season, alongside Ipswich Town and Hull City. This opening fixture pits a seasoned champion against an ambitious newcomer, promising a thrilling start to the season.

The Fixture Details

While the specific kick-off time and confirmed venue for the Arsenal vs Coventry City match on August 21, 2026 (August 22, IST) are part of the full fixture release and will be detailed by official broadcasters, the anticipation is already building. The Premier League season is slated to run from August 21, 2026, until May 30, 2027, with 33 weekend and five midweek match rounds.

Broadcasting Across the Globe

Fans across the globe will be able to follow all the Premier League action through established broadcast partners:

Region Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, TNT Sports (Live); BBC Sport (Highlights) USA NBC Sports (Peacock Premium, NBC, USA Network) India JioStar (through 2027/28 season) Australia Stan Sport (through 2027/28 season)

Form and Head-to-Head

Arsenal concluded their triumphant 2025/26 season with a strong run, including winning four successive matches without conceding to reclaim the top spot. They also reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2026, ultimately falling to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout. Coventry City, under the leadership of manager Frank Lampard, enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 Championship campaign, culminating in their well-deserved promotion. Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso as New Manager on Four-Year Deal.

Historically, Arsenal hold a significant advantage over Coventry City in their head-to-head encounters, winning 39 of their 70 previous matches across all competitions. Their last Premier League meeting dates back to February 2001.

This opening match promises to set the tone for the 2026/27 Premier League season, pitting the reigning champions against a spirited promoted side eager to make their mark on the top flight once more. Football enthusiasts worldwide are now counting down the days until August 22, 2026, for the enthralling action to commence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).