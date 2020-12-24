Back in 2006, 19-year-old Lionel Messi was asked how would he rewrite football history and interestingly the Argentine footballer had expressed desire to surpass legendary Pele’s goalscoring record for a single club. The the Brazilian legend netted 643 goals for Santos between 1956 and 1974. And Messi had set his focus straight as he wrote down 644 after being asked. Messi shared a promotional video in which had desired about going past Pele. Lionel Messi Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram After Breaking Pele’s All-Time Record of Most Goals for Single Club.

The video opens with ‘Barcelona, 2006’ and a voice in the background which says “Leo, as a one club man, how would you rewrite football history?” Young Messi with a smile and little bit shyness wrote, “644” on a glass- implying that he would like to break Pele’s record.

Here’s the Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi went past Pele’s 643 with a goal against against Valladolid in a La Liga 2020-21 match as netted his 644th goal for Barcelona. The record goal came in he 65th minute as Barcelona emerged victorious 3-0.

Messi’s 644 goals for Barcelona came in 17 seasons and 749 games. Messi’s first goal came in 2005 for Barcelona after making his debut in 2004. He has won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Barcelona.

