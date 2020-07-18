AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: AC Milan will take on Bologna in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. The match will be played at the San Siro on July 18, 2020 (late Saturday night). Stefano Pioli’s men are fighting for Europa League qualification and a win tonight will get them within one point of fifth-placed Roma. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AC Milan vs Bologna in Serie A 2019-20 can scroll down below. Furious Zlatan Ibrahimovic Kicks the Bottle in Frustration After Being Subbed During AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20.

AC Milan have been brilliant post lockdown and will be looking to keep that run going. Banking on goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic, Pioli’s team have gone unbeaten in seven league games, defeating Juventus and Lazio in process.

Bologna, though have found it difficult to win games since football’s restart, they have been tough to beat. They have grinded out results against teams like Napoli, Parma and even managed to come back against Inter to win with a man-down. So with the king of resolution Mihajlovic's men have shown in recent times, it’s not going to be an easy game for Milan.

When is AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Bologna clash in Serie A 2019-20 will be played on July 19, 2020 (Sunday) at San Siro Stadium. The clash has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST.

How to Watch AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to catch the live telecast of AC Milan vs Bologna clash.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy live action of Serie A 2019-20 online as well. SonyLiv the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will be streaming AC Milan vs Bologna clash live. So fane can log onto SonyLiv App or website to watch the game live.

