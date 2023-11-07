PSG are top of the Group F of the UEFA Champions League with two wins out of the three games played. The French giants were convincingly beaten by Newcastle United but bounced back in style with an important win over Milan in the reverse fixture. This evening’s game at San Siro is important for AC Milan as they are without a win so far with two draws and a defeat. The Italian side have done well in the league comparatively and are third behind Inter Milan and Juventus. Visitors PSG did not make the best of starts in their league but are now fast catching up with Nice for the number one spot. They are yet to win Europe’s biggest honour under the Qatari project which has been deemed a failure. AC Milan versus PSG will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Key Games for FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with Knockout Spots at Stake in UEFA Champions League 2023–24.

AC Milan will go with a front three of Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and Cristian Pulisic. Tijjani Rejinder will play as the sweeper with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yunus Musah as the box-to-box midfielders. Ismael Bennacer is missing out due to a knee injury while a muscle problem keeps defender Simon Kjaer out.

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, Marco Asensio and Danilo Pereira are the players missing out for PSG. Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani will play as the forwards in a 4-4-2 formation for the visitors. Manuel Ugarte and Warren Zaire-Emery will be in midfield with both likely to sit back and absorb pressure. Lee Kang-in and Ousmane Dembele have pace about their game and Milan could be troubled facing them. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Bayern Munich Hosts Galatasaray at Allianz Arena After Der Klassiker Win.

When Is AC Milan vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

AC Milan will host PSG in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group F match will be played at the San Siro, Milan and it will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, November 8.

Where To Watch AC Milan vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the AC Milan vs PSG football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of AC Milan vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match?

Good news for the fans as the AC Milan vs PSG clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the AC Milan vs PSG match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. AC Milan are without a goal in their last five Champions League games and this is their main cause of concern. Expect them to lose again in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).