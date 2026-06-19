Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and PSG Star, To Stand Trial for Rape; French Court Confirms

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Morocco's star defender, Achraf Hakimi, has been confirmed by a French appeals court to stand trial on rape charges, legal representatives announced on Friday. The decision, handed down today, June 19, 2026, upholds an earlier ruling by an investigative judge in February 2026 that recommended the footballer face court. The 28-year-old right-back, currently representing Morocco at the FIFA World Cup, has vehemently denied all allegations since they first emerged in February 2023. Who is Ivana Knoll? Know All About Ex-Miss Croatia Stealing Show At FIFA World Cup 2026.

Background of the Allegations

The case stems from an incident reported in late February 2023, when a 24-year-old woman accused Hakimi of rape at his home in a Paris suburb. According to reports, the woman initially went to a police station in Nogent-sur-Marne but did not file a formal complaint at the time. However, due to the gravity of the claims, the prosecutor's office initiated an investigation.

Hakimi was subsequently placed under preliminary charges of rape in March 2023, a legal step in France indicating strong suspicion of a crime while further investigation proceeds.

Legal Proceedings and Reactions

The decision by the appeals court follows Hakimi's appeal against the investigative judge's February 2026 ruling. The Versailles appeals court's confirmation today solidifies the path towards a full trial.

Rachel-Flore Pardo, the lawyer representing the plaintiff, expressed relief at the court's decision. "After more than three years of legal proceedings, and after being defamed and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defense, the court's decision brings my client a sense of relief and hope," Pardo stated. She added that her client felt "relief that she has been heard by the justice system and will have her case heard at trial."

Hakimi's legal team, led by Fanny Colin, has consistently maintained his innocence, arguing that the case lacks objective evidence. Colin has previously highlighted that the accuser allegedly refused medical examinations and DNA tests, and obstructed investigations. Hakimi himself took to social media on Friday, claiming that his fame might have influenced the case, stating, "Justice looked me in the eye and told me: 'If you were not famous, there would never have been a case.'" Ivana Knoll 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan' Captivates Audiences During England vs Croatia FIFA WC 2026 Opener.

Impact on Achraf Hakimi's Career

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Hakimi has continued his high-profile football career. He played a pivotal role in PSG's recent Champions League victory, where they became back-to-back champions on May 30, 2026, defeating Arsenal in the final. He is currently a key player for the Moroccan national team at the FIFA World Cup, which began on June 11, 2026, and is scheduled to play Scotland later today. While no specific trial date has been set, the impending proceedings cast a significant shadow over the career of one of football's most celebrated right-backs.

The legal process will now move forward, with both sides preparing for what is expected to be a closely watched trial in France. Hakimi faces a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison if convicted, under the standard maximum penalty for rape in the French penal code.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).