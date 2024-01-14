Australia sit on top of the Group B points table after registering a 2-0 victory over India in their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The Blue Tigers put in an impressive show in the first half but two strikes in the second half of the match saw them suffer a defeat and crash to the bottom of the points table. Syria and Uzbekistan, the other two teams in the group, played out a 1-1 draw. Champions Qatar and People's Republic of China occupy the top two spots in Group A standings. Meanwhile, take a look at the point tables of all the groups competing at the AFC Asian Cup 2023. On Which Channel AFC Asian Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Indian Football Team Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

The tournament comprises 24 teams, which have been divided into six groups. The teams that finish in the top two spots as well as four out of the six third-placed sides will make it to the round of 16. The final of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be played on February 10 at the Lusail Stadium, the same ground that hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. India Schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2023: Get Indian Football Team Group Stage Fixtures in IST.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group A Points Table:

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Qatar 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 China PR 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Lebanon 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B Points Table:

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Syria 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 India 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group C Points Table:

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Hong Kong China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group D Points Table:

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group E Points Table:

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Korea Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group F Points Table:

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kyrgyz Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Important Abbreviations: Pos-Position, P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, D-Drawn, GF-Goals For, GA-Goals Against, Pts-Points)

Qatar are the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten Japan in the final in 2019. The most successful team in the history of the AFC Asian Cup is Japan, who won the title for four times. The AFC Asian Cup 2023 also is the first time that the continental tournament will have female referees. Also, this edition of the tournament has the largest contingent of match officials 74 being involved.

