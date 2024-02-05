After nearly a month-long schedule, fans finally have the final four teams remaining in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 – leaving just three competitive games before the conclusion of Asia’s biggest football competition. South Korea, Iran, Jordan and defending champions Qatar make it to the semi-final round after narrow victories in the quarter-finals. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son Heung-Min Guides South Korea Into Semifinals With Comeback Victory Over Australia

Qatar defeated Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout after both sides finished the regular time level on goals. Iran and South Korea registered 2-1 victories over Japan and Australia respectively, while Vakhdat Khanonov’s own goal handed a 1-0 win to Jordan against Tajikistan. Qatar and Iran topped their respective groups while South Korea and Jordan came second and third respectively in Group E.

The lowest-ranked side amongst the four AFC Asian Cup 2023 semifinalists Jordan will make a slice of history when it faces Son Heung-min’s South Korea in the Asian Cup on Tuesday while the host and the holder Qatar plays Iran in the other semifinal. Of the semifinalists, Jordan is the only side that never has won the Asian Cup, while its opponent South Korea has lifted the trophy twice. Iran has won the AFC Asian Cup thrice, making them one of the most successful countries in the tournament, while Qatar won their first |Asian Cup title in the last edition - 2019. Lionel Messi’s Absence From Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI Friendly Match Infuriates Fans at Hong Kong Stadium.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule

Date Match Venue Time February 6, 2024 Jordan vs South Korea Ahmed bin Ali Stadium 08:30 PM IST February 7, 2024 Iran vs Qatar Al Thumama Stadium 08:30 PM IST

Playing in the same group, Jordan held a strong South Korean side to a 2-2 draw on match day two, emphasizing their willingness to fight against the tougher opposition. But the East Asian side is strong in penalty shootouts and also has the star power to turn the game in their favour during the dying moments of the game. On the other hand, Iran and Qatar are equally strong sides, with Akram Afif of Qatar (four goals) and Mehdi Taremi of Iran (three goals) shinning in the tournament so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).