After facing defeat in four consecutive matches, Chelsea will aim to recollect some confidence in their next Premier League clash against Bournemouth. The AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League match will take place at 7.30 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, May 6. Despite the appointment of Frank Lampard as their manager, Chelsea are still struggling to find their rhythm. After playing 33 matches, the two times UEFA Champions League winners need just one point to stay clear of the relegation zone. Their last match ended in a 3-1 shameful loss against Arsenal. Bournemouth, on the other hand, are heading into the class after two consecutive wins. Mathematically, they are under the threat of relegation, after having occupied the 13th place in the points table with 39 points in hand from 34 games. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Chelsea will be visiting AFC Bournemouth in their next Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, 6, May, 2023. The game will begin at 19:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Vitality Stadium.

Where to AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important clash between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Star Sports Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 Football Match on the Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).