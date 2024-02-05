The penultimate stage of the AFCON 2023 is set with Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, and South Africa emerging as the four semi-finalists in the 34th edition of the continent's premier sporting event. Nigeria beat Angola 1-0 in the quarter-finals, whilst South Africa drew 0-0 against Cape Verde before winning 2-1 in a penalty shootout. Ivory Coast defeated defending champions Mali in the quarter-finals while DR Congo saw off Guinea with a comfortable 3-1 win to make it into the final four. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son Heung-Min Guides South Korea Into Semifinals With Comeback Victory Over Australia

The Super Eagles stand as the most experienced team at this stage and will be making their 16th appearance in the competition. Cote d'Ivoire made it to the semis in a dramatic fashion, as they were almost eliminated after a 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea, they bounced back, eliminating the reigning African champions, Senegal. South Africa also emerged as a surprise semifinalist of the AAFCON 2023, as they eliminated World Cup 2022 semifinalist Morocco, to end their 24-year absence from the Cup of Nations semi-finals. Above all these experienced teams, the Democratic Republic of Congo also grabbed headlines for consistent performances and fifth semifinal berth in the competition's history.

AFCON 2023 Semifinals Schedule

Date Match Venue Time February 7, 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa Stade Bouake 10:30 PM IST February 8, 2024 Ivory Coast vs DR Congo Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe 01:30 AM IST

In the first semifinals, neither Nigeria nor South Africa hold an advantage in their head-to-head matchups. Both teams have won one game each while drawing three in the last five games. In another semifinal Ivory Coast team has two to one advantage in the last five meetings against DR Congo. It would be interesting to watch whether the hosts reach the finals or suffer late defeat in the competition.

