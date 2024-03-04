Al-Nassr will be facing Al Ain away from the home in the first leg of their AFC Champions Quarter-final tie. The Saudi Arabian side are second in their domestic league with 53 points from 22 games, nine shy of league leaders Al-Hilal. They head into the contest on the back of a draw to Al-Hazm, which was a blow to their title ambitions. Al-Nassr defeated Al Feiha in the previous round, which was a straight forward one with the team dominating in both legs. Al Ain are second as well in their respective league and are on a sublime run of form with four victories on the bounce. They will not be an easy team to face, particularly in their own backyard. Al Ain versus Al-Nassr starts at 9:30 PM IST. 'One Year or Two' Georgina Rodriguez Drops Massive Hint On Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement (Watch Video).

J Epifani Loulendo will lead the attack for Al Ain and he will have Alejandro Romero behind him as the playmaker. The home side will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Omer Atzili and Sultan Al-Shamsi as the wingers. Park Yong-woo and Mohammed Al Baloushi will sit back and try and shield the backline.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Al-Nassr after missing the game owing to a suspension. His returns will mean Talisca will occupy the spot out wide once again. Sadio Mane is the perfect pick for the left-wing position while Otavio is the team’s leading playmaker. Aymeric Laporte is one of the best defenders playing in the continent and his presence should add stability to the Al-Nassr backline.

When Is Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr quarterfinal match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be played on Monday, March 4. The first leg of the quarterfinal will be contested at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Returns From Suspension As Al-Nassr Gear For AFC Champions League 2023-24 Clash Against Al-Ain.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 TV channel.

Is Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the Fancode mobile app or website to watch the match live. It should be keenly contested game with Al-Nassr securing a narrow 0-1 victory in the end.

