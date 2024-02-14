Al-Nassr will face Al-Fayha in the first leg of their AFC Champions League game, with the Saudi Arabian giants looking to secure a smooth passage to the next round. Al-Fayha finished second behind Al Ain in Group A during first round with 9 points. Al-Nassr on the other hand dominated Group E, winning four out of their six games, to finish top with 14 points. Their last two matches in the Continental competition have been draws though but mainly with their star players rested. In terms of their domestic league, Al-Nassr do not look like catching Al-Hilal for the Saudi Arabian Pro League title. Al-Fayha versus Al Nassr starts at 11:30 PM IST. Sven-Goran Eriksson Granted Wish to Take Charge of Liverpool After Being Announced as Manager for Charity Game.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack for Al Nassr with Otavio in behind him as the attacking midfielder. Sadio Mane and Talisca have been regular on the wings for the team and the duo have a key role to play here. Marcelo Brozovic is the enforcer in midfielder and his slick passing range should help the visitors unlock the opponent defence. Aymeric Laporte is the star man at the back and should keep things tidy.

Al-Fayha will be banking on Fashion Sakala to come up with the goals with the striker in good goal scoring form off late. He will be in the company of Henry Onyekuru in the attacking third, and the duo can be particularly dangerous on the break. Vladimir Stojkovic in goal should expect a busy day at work with Al-Nassr boasting of a quality attack.

When Is Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match will be played on Monday, November 27. Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host this Group E match at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 Network SD/HD channels.

Is Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will livestream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Al-Nassr will be tested in this game by their fellow Saudi Arabian opponent but they should secure a win in the first leg.

